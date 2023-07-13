Analysts Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Target Price at $34.64

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.64.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
Summit Materials Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:SUM opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.42. Summit Materials has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $35,000.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
