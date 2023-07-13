Analysts Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Target Price at $34.64

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

NYSE:SUM opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.42. Summit Materials has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

