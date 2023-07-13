ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $343.48

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $343.48 and last traded at $343.00, with a volume of 47711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $336.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.94 and a 200-day moving average of $298.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

