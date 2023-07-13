ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $343.48

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $343.48 and last traded at $343.00, with a volume of 47711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $336.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.94 and a 200-day moving average of $298.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

