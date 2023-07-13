Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Announces $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

AON has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AON to earn $16.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AON traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $336.85. 459,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.31 and a 200-day moving average of $317.63. AON has a 52-week low of $262.42 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AON will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 119,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,696,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AON by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.20.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.