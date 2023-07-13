Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $99.00.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Management from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Ares Management stock opened at $96.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. Ares Management has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 1,234 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,805.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 851,234 shares of company stock valued at $18,320,805 and have sold 19,421,576 shares valued at $469,241,265. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 538.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ares Management by 75.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,322,000 after buying an additional 1,261,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ares Management by 159.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,383,000 after buying an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

