Arista Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 5.8% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 175,203.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 676,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,572,000 after acquiring an additional 676,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,554,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 332,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.