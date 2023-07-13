Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

ADP stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.15. The company had a trading volume of 197,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

