Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 528 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $47,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.63. 832,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,347. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.77. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

