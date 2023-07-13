Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 94 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $120.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

