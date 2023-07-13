Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.39. 352,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,386. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average is $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.44.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

