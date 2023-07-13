Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.77

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.77 and traded as low as $19.87. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 32,208 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 468.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 39,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 182.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.