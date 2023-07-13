Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.