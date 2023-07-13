Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.72

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and traded as low as $14.49. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 144,614 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals in the Japan, United States, and internationally. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

See Also

