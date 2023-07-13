Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.72

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and traded as low as $14.49. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 144,614 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th.
Astellas Pharma Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.
Astellas Pharma Company Profile
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals in the Japan, United States, and internationally. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Astellas Pharma
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.