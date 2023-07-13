Atlantic Securities Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Underweight

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAP. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

AAP stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $63.56 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $119.53.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

