Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 180.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for about 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Avantor by 211.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

