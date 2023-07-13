AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $31.43. 2,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $128.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 1,621.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 104,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

