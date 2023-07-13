B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
RILYL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.
