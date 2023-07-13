B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

RILYL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

