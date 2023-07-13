Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $207.82. The stock had a trading volume of 245,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,729. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $138.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.04.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.87.

About Honeywell International



Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

