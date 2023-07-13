Bank of America Boosts Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $31.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. Flex has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $96,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flex by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Flex by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Flex by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

