Bank of America Lowers Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

AMBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.43.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 1.6 %

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 263,148 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.