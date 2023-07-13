Bao Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $279.26 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

