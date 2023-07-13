Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.79. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $33.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 70.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

