Barclays Cuts Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target to GBX 640

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 740 ($9.52) to GBX 640 ($8.23) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.15) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 550 ($7.08) price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 750.17 ($9.65).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 608.40 ($7.83) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 460.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 542.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,067.37 and a beta of 1.37. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 342 ($4.40) and a one year high of GBX 989.60 ($12.73).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

