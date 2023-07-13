Barclays Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $132.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.92.

NYSE MPC opened at $119.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

