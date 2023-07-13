Bensler LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 771,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,311,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JMBS stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $45.85. 32,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $49.37.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.



The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

