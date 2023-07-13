Bensler LLC Sells 12,484 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Bensler LLC decreased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC owned 0.28% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ADX traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,622. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

