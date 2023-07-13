Bensler LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bensler LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Bensler LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,641,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,738. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

