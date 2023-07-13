Bensler LLC Takes $11.58 Million Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Bensler LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 463,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,578,000. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises about 2.3% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 49,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,618. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.