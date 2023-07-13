BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,461.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,489.17 ($32.02).

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.23) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.02) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.59) to GBX 2,200 ($28.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.88) to GBX 2,500 ($32.16) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($32.81) to GBX 2,370 ($30.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,343.63 ($30.15) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,346.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,503.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($25.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,880.50 ($37.06). The company has a market capitalization of £118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

