BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.78. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 7,944 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 121.02% and a negative return on equity of 91.86%.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

