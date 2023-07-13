BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $807.61

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $866,454.35 and $807.61 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00021588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016502 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014016 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,455.95 or 0.99968503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.02133394 USD and is down -55.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,390.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

