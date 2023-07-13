BitShares 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.52 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $31.50 million and $1.52 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001996 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002538 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000994 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,982,364 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

