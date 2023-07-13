BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.44

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $10.28. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 37,676 shares.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
