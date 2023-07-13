BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.44

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $10.28. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 37,676 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

