Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,778,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $23,195,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

