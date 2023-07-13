Brokerages Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Price Target at $44.88

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Bread Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BFH opened at $34.77 on Friday. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $799,624.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,303,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,071,714.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 568,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,418. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $153,464,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

