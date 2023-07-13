Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,208,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,043 shares during the quarter. Cannae makes up about 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.08% of Cannae worth $125,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $6,198,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,753 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $900,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,280.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cannae stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,657. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

