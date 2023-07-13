Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 176.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $59.41. 4,456,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,036,408. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.