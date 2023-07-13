CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.86.

NYSE CAVA opened at $52.01 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram bought 2,295 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram purchased 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,295 shares of company stock valued at $204,490.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

