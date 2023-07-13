CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.86.
CAVA Group Price Performance
NYSE CAVA opened at $52.01 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $52.25.
CAVA Group Company Profile
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
