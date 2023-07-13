CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.86.

NYSE CAVA opened at $52.01 on Monday. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $52.25.

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram acquired 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

