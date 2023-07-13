CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.86.
CAVA Group Price Performance
NYSE CAVA opened at $52.01 on Monday. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $52.25.
Insider Activity
CAVA Group Company Profile
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
