Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.62

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.62 and last traded at $140.37, with a volume of 885267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.67.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after acquiring an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 408,073 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

