C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,034.82

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,034.82 ($26.18) and traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.72). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 135.80 ($1.75), with a volume of 1,616,251 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CCR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.57) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £548.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,269.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,771.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,034.50.

C&C Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at C&C Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,727.27%.

In other C&C Group news, insider Vineet Bhalla bought 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £7,050 ($9,069.86). In other news, insider Patrick McMahon acquired 20,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($33,963.72). Also, insider Vineet Bhalla acquired 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £7,050 ($9,069.86). Insiders acquired 25,252 shares of company stock worth $3,382,270 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C&C Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.