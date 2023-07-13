CEEK VR Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $45.47 million and $7.90 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016480 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,494.61 or 0.99945483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0532562 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $4,424,589.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.