Celer Network Market Cap Reaches $116.99 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $116.99 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,592,840,545 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

