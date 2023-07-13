Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Insider Stephen H. Holdridge Sells 1,000 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 1.8 %

CDAY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.21. 891,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -283.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.