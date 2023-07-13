CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.78

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 273573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

CHAR Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.66.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CHAR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHAR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.