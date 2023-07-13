Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Shares Up 0.8%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.95. 1,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
Charah Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.
Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Charah Solutions
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charah Solutions
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.