Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Shares Up 0.8%

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.95. 1,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Charah Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Charah Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth about $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

