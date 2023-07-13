Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $58.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

