Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Raised to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.37.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

