Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $217.80

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.80 and traded as high as $221.63. Christian Dior shares last traded at $221.63, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Christian Dior Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.74.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

Christian Dior Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.5602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Christian Dior’s previous dividend of $1.02.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.