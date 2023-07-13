Chromia Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. Chromia has a market cap of $86.40 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

