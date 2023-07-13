Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $99.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $107.77. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,978,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after buying an additional 461,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

